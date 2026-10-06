Hingoli firecracker storage blaze kills at least 2 injuring 12
India
A fire broke out at a firecracker storage facility in Hingoli, Maharashtra, late on Monday night, killing at least two people and injuring about 12 others.
The facility was located in a residential area, and two of the injured are in critical condition and have been shifted to Nanded for treatment.
Authorities to probe Hingoli fireworks storage
The flames quickly reached nearby houses, damaging at least four homes, including the house of a person identified as Bastwar, and injuring three municipal workers trying to help.
Authorities are expected to investigate whether safety norms were followed while storing fireworks in the area.
This incident is a tough reminder of why proper safety measures matter when handling explosives near where people live.