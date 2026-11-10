Hingot war injures 20 in Gautampura post-Diwali tradition with nets
The Hingot War, a wild post-Diwali tradition in Madhya Pradesh's Gautampura, left 20 people hurt this year: six were admitted to a primary health center and 14 got minor burns.
Even though it's risky, crowds still showed up to watch as teams hurled gunpowder-filled fruits at each other.
High nets and barricades were erected at the battlefield for safety, and drones and CCTV cameras were also installed to monitor the situation.
300-year tradition traces to Holkar dynasty
This event has been around for about 300 years and traces back to old guerrilla battles against the Mughals during the Holkar dynasty.
Despite past injuries (and talk of banning it), the Hingot War continues because of its deep religious roots and strong local support.
Every year, people turn out in big numbers, drawn by history and tradition despite the obvious risks.