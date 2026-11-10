Hingot war injures 20 in Gautampura post-Diwali tradition with nets

The Hingot War, a wild post-Diwali tradition in Madhya Pradesh's Gautampura, left 20 people hurt this year: six were admitted to a primary health center and 14 got minor burns.

Even though it's risky, crowds still showed up to watch as teams hurled gunpowder-filled fruits at each other.

High nets and barricades were erected at the battlefield for safety, and drones and CCTV cameras were also installed to monitor the situation.