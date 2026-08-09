Historian and archeologist A V Narasimha Murthy dies in Mysuru
India
Dr. A V Narasimha Murthy, a respected historian and archeologist, passed away in Mysuru on Sunday at the age of 91 after a brief illness.
He was known for teaching ancient history at the University of Mysore and inspiring many with his passion for India's past.
His last rites are set for Monday afternoon in Mysuru.
Murthy authored over 50 books
Murthy wrote over 50 books, like The Coins of Karnataka, and was a leading voice in Indian numismatics and cultural history.
He received honors like the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award and spent more than 20 years heading Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Mysuru, shaping how people learn about Indian heritage.
His work continues to guide students and researchers today.