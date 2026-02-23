Holi 2026: Date, significance, and auspicious timings
India
Holi—the festival of colors—is happening on March 4 in 2026.
The celebrations kick off the night before with Holika Dahan on March 3, when people gather for a bonfire between 6:22pm and 8:50pm (according to Drik Panchang).
It's all about coming together, marking the start of Holi with warmth and good vibes.
Significance of Holi
Right after Holika Dahan, families jump into playing with colors and sharing sweets.
The festival is rooted in the legend of Prahlad and Holika—reminding us that good always wins over evil.
At its heart, Holi is about renewal, community spirit, and a fresh start for everyone.