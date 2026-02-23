Holi 2026: Date, significance, and auspicious timings India Feb 23, 2026

Holi—the festival of colors—is happening on March 4 in 2026.

The celebrations kick off the night before with Holika Dahan on March 3, when people gather for a bonfire between 6:22pm and 8:50pm (according to Drik Panchang).

It's all about coming together, marking the start of Holi with warmth and good vibes.