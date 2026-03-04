Holi 2026: Delhi Metro to remain shut until 2:30pm
Planning to head out on Holi?
The Delhi Metro (including the Airport Express Line) will take a break until 2:30pm on March 4, so trains won't run in the morning.
This yearly pause lets metro staff celebrate safely and keeps things secure.
After 2:30pm everything's back to normal from terminal stations.
What about other metro lines?
If you're counting on Namo Bharat or Meerut Metro, those will only run between 5:00pm and 10:00pm for the day.
Services will resume at 2:30pm on March 4 and will run as per the normal schedule for the remainder of the day.
For real-time updates, check DMRC's social media or app—especially if you've got flights or important plans lined up.