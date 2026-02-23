Holi special trains to ease festival rush
Planning to head home or travel for Holi?
Eastern Railway is rolling out special trains on the Sealdah-Malatipatpur and Dankuni-Anand Vihar routes, adding over 12,000 extra berths just for the festival rush.
This is part of a bigger move by Indian Railways, with Central Railway deploying 186 special trains to help everyone celebrate Holi with their loved ones.
Check out the train timings
The Sealdah-Malatipatpur special leaves Sealdah late Friday nights (Feb 27-Mar 20) and gets you to Malatipatpur by Saturday morning; return trips are every Saturday afternoon.
These trains have AC coaches and stop at major stations like Kharagpur and Bhubaneswar.
The Dankuni-Anand Vihar train runs midnight from Dankuni on Feb 28 and Mar 7, reaching Delhi Sunday morning—with returns on March 1 and 8.
You'll find general, sleeper, and AC options here too.
Ticket booking starts now
Booking is open now through PRS counters or the Indian Railways website.
With these extra trains, getting home for Holi should be a little less stressful this year—so if you're planning a trip, better grab your tickets soon!