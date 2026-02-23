Holi special trains to ease festival rush India Feb 23, 2026

Planning to head home or travel for Holi?

Eastern Railway is rolling out special trains on the Sealdah-Malatipatpur and Dankuni-Anand Vihar routes, adding over 12,000 extra berths just for the festival rush.

This is part of a bigger move by Indian Railways, with Central Railway deploying 186 special trains to help everyone celebrate Holi with their loved ones.