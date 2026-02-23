Holika Dahan 2026: Date, timings, significance, and rituals

Recommended timings for the rituals

The best time for the rituals is between 6:22pm and 8:50pm according to Drik Panchang.

Traditionally, people gather around the fire for parikrama (walking around it) and prayers—this comes from the story of Prahlad and Holika, which is all about standing strong for what's right.

Just remember: avoid starting before Bhadra Kaal ends at 5:30am on March 3; if performing in the morning, do so only between 5:30am and 6:23am (before the Sutak begins at 6:23am), otherwise follow the recommended evening window of 6:22pm-8:50pm.