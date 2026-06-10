Home batteries in India upgrade to lithium-ion as prices converge
Home battery systems in India are getting a serious upgrade. Old-school lead-acid inverter batteries are being swapped out for modern lithium-ion ones.
These new batteries are more efficient, last longer, and let you power bigger appliances during outages, all while fitting the energy needs of today's urban homes.
Up-front prices are increasingly converging, and consumer finance is making home batteries more accessible.
Luminous serves 100 million customers across India
India's inverter battery market is massive: Luminous alone serves 100 million customers across India, storing as much energy as some of the world's biggest fleets.
With more homes using lithium-ion batteries (and solar panels), these decentralized systems could help balance India's stressed power grid and make blackouts less of a headache for everyone.