Home Ministry says no Indian district officially affected by LWE
Big update from the Union Home Ministry: no district in India is officially labeled as affected by Left-wing extremism (LWE).
Thanks to a steady drop in Maoist activity and successful crackdowns, like the neutralization of leader Nambala Keshav Rao, the focus has shifted to just one "districts of concern" and 37 "legacy & thrust (L&T) districts" under a new framework.
Chhattisgarh records over 2,700 Maoist surrenders
The SRE scheme (part of police modernization) has played a key role here, providing nearly ₹3,000 crore since 2017-18 to support police work in these regions.
Chhattisgarh alone saw over 2,700 Maoists surrender in 2025-26!
Also, fortified police stations have shot up from just 66 in 2014 to 586 now.
All this points to real progress against LWE and more peace for affected communities.