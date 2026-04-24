Home Ministry says no Indian district officially affected by LWE

Chhattisgarh records over 2,700 Maoist surrenders

The SRE scheme (part of police modernization) has played a key role here, providing nearly ₹3,000 crore since 2017-18 to support police work in these regions.

Chhattisgarh alone saw over 2,700 Maoists surrender in 2025-26!

Also, fortified police stations have shot up from just 66 in 2014 to 586 now.

All this points to real progress against LWE and more peace for affected communities.