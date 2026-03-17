Hong Kong-based cyber fraud ring ran scam from Lonavala villa
India
A Hong Kong-based cyber fraud ring ran a scam out of a rented villa in Lonavala, tricking a Pune resident into losing nearly ₹98 lakh with fake online share trading promises.
Four young men (aged 19 to 24) stayed at the villa for 10 days, while their Hong Kong bosses kept tabs on them through cloud-linked webcams.
Cops raided the villa, arresting all 4
Cops raided the villa, arresting all four and seizing a laptop, phones, debit cards, SIM kits, and webcams.
The group's leader got paid commission; others were on salaries pretending to work for a Chinese firm.
Earlier arrests in the case led to freezing ₹18 lakh. Police say it's a complex financial scam and are still working to uncover the full network.