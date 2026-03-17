Hong Kong-based cyber fraud ring ran scam from Lonavala villa

Cops raided the villa, arresting all 4

Cops raided the villa, arresting all four and seizing a laptop, phones, debit cards, SIM kits, and webcams.

The group's leader got paid commission; others were on salaries pretending to work for a Chinese firm.

Earlier arrests in the case led to freezing ₹18 lakh. Police say it's a complex financial scam and are still working to uncover the full network.