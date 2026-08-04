Hooda aids Sivasagar flood victims with Global Sikh team
India
Actor Randeep Hooda is on the ground in Sivasagar, Assam, teaming up with NGO Global Sikh to support families hit hard by recent floods.
He posted a video on August 4 showing himself delivering essentials through knee-deep water and shared that even after 10 days, many people still can't access basic aid.
Government releases ₹160 cr interim aid
NGO Global Sikh's team is handing out kitchen supplies, footwear, and other daily needs, and they're planning more trips to reach those still stranded.
The floods have affected over 100,000 people across Assam (with Sivasagar being the worst hit), submerged 15,422 hectares of farmland, and forced thousands into relief camps.
The government has released ₹160 crore as interim aid for the hardest-hit families.