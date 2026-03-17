Hospital to waive delivery charges for baby girls
India
Ashwini Hospital in Vijayapura, Karnataka, is waiving all delivery charges for baby girls for a year.
The idea is to challenge old beliefs that daughters are a burden.
As Dr. S.S. Biradar puts it, they want people to see that "a daughter is a gift, not a burden."
Financial relief for families
On the very first day, four baby girls were born at the hospital: no delivery fees charged.
For many farming and daily-wage families who struggle with bills up to ₹35,000, this can make a real difference.
The hospital says the waiver will run for one year.
Similar initiatives and government schemes
This move goes hand-in-hand with Karnataka's Thayi Bhagya Scheme, which covers free deliveries and care for BPL and SC/ST women in select hospitals.
It also echoes similar efforts reported elsewhere.