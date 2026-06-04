Hotel basement blaze in New Delhi's Humayunpur contained, no injuries
India
A hotel basement in Humayunpur Village, New Delhi caught fire Thursday evening around 7pm.
Thanks to a fast response, five fire trucks arrived right away, and the blaze was contained within 15 minutes.
No one was hurt, and stored furniture was damaged.
Malviya Nagar guesthouse fire killed 21
This incident happened just a day after a deadly guesthouse fire in Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives amid alleged safety lapses.
Authorities found dozens of phones and passports during their search.
The back-to-back fires have raised serious questions about how safe hotels and guesthouses really are in Delhi.