House collapse in Singrauli Madhya Pradesh kills 3 family members

A heartbreaking accident in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, saw a family's house collapse around 10pm on Monday (November 9) while everyone was asleep.

Three members, Arun Vishwakarma, 36, his mother, Satuliya Devi, 65, and his 2-year-old daughter, Pushpa, lost their lives.

Four others were hurt and were admitted to a private hospital.