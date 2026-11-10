House collapse in Singrauli Madhya Pradesh kills 3 family members
India
A heartbreaking accident in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, saw a family's house collapse around 10pm on Monday (November 9) while everyone was asleep.
Three members, Arun Vishwakarma, 36, his mother, Satuliya Devi, 65, and his 2-year-old daughter, Pushpa, lost their lives.
Four others were hurt and were admitted to a private hospital.
Excavator rescue, PMAY home construction
Rescue teams rushed in with an excavator to pull people from the debris, and officials have sent the bodies for postmortem exams.
According to villagers, the family had been building a new home under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme when this tragedy happened.