How a beer bottle's barcode helped nab Delhi assault suspects
A heated argument in Delhi's Ajmal Khan Park turned violent on December 15, when three men drinking in the park attacked a man filming videos—one even hit him on the head with a broken beer bottle.
The police used clues like CCTV footage to track down those involved, and recovered a broken beer bottle with a barcode at the scene.
Quick arrests and ongoing investigation
Thanks to the victim's complaint, police registered an FIR for attempted murder and set up a special team.
Within three days, they arrested Hammad (who already had about 20 FIRs), Kamran, and Farzan.
The trio admitted their roles, with police stating that the confrontation started over something as small as asking for a matchbox.
Police are still digging into more details around the case.