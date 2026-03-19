How Air India handled special flight after unscheduled landing
An Air India flight from New York to Delhi had to make an unexpected landing in Shannon, Ireland, after some worrying vibrations and noise were detected midflight.
With about 300 people on board, the crew decided to play it safe and land after nearly six hours in the air.
Air India stepped up once on the ground
Once on the ground, Air India stepped up: everyone got meals, drinks, help with immigration, and hotel stays while engineers checked out the plane.
Air India provided meals and refreshments, assisted passengers with immigration and customs, and offered hotel accommodation while the aircraft underwent technical inspections.
Special AI flight from Zurich to the rescue
To get everyone moving again, Air India sent a special Boeing 787 from Zurich to pick up passengers and crew.
The group finally reached Delhi early March 19.
As an apology, more than 220 passengers were offered ₹20,000 each as a goodwill gesture, a small gesture for a big inconvenience.