How cops were able to crack Pune fort murder

Past incidents

Siya was not in favor of calling off engagement

"During the interrogation, Chetan was asked why they did not consider running away....According to him, Siya was not in favor of calling off the engagement and eloping with Chetan, as she thought doing so would bring disrespect to her family," the officer said. Ketan and Siya were engaged in February, with a wedding planned for November in Udaipur. Ketan's family members revealed that Siya had expressed doubts about the marriage and asked if it could be postponed by a year.