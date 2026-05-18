How 'dowry death' victim met her Bhopal husband

A match on a dating site ended in distress for a 33-year-old woman from Noida , who was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal 's Katara Hills on May 12. The woman had married a local lawyer, whose mother is a former sessions judge, in December 2025 after meeting him in 2024. Following her death, an FIR has been lodged against both the husband and his mother under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 80(2) for dowry death.

Family claims Woman's family alleges she was physically assaulted by husband The woman's family has alleged that she was unhappy in Bhopal and wanted to return to Noida. They claim she had been in touch with them until 10pm on the night of her death. Her father said she complained of harassment by her husband and mother-in-law shortly before the incident. The family also alleged physical assault by the husband, which led them to suspect foul play in her death.

Ongoing probe SIT formed to probe allegations of dowry harassment Initially, police investigated the case as a suspected suicide, but later registered a case against the husband and his mother under Section 80 (2) of the BNS related to dowry death. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe allegations of dowry harassment and physical assault. Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Kashyap is leading the SIT investigation. The woman's family has demanded a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi, alleging mishandling of evidence in Bhopal's AIIMS mortuary.

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