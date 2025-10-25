How India is prioritizing homegrown defense firms over foreign suppliers
India just rolled out its Defense Procurement Manual 2025, making it clear that homegrown companies are now front and center when it comes to military deals.
Announced this October, the new policy limits foreign involvement—especially from countries sharing a border with India—and highlights a push for "strategic autonomy" by using more Indian-made tech and gear.
What DPM-2025 means for defense procurement
Under DPM-2025, suppliers with at least 50% Indian content get extra preference, while a quarter of all contracts are set aside for small local businesses (who also skip bid security fees).
Any plan to buy foreign defense equipment will need special approval from the Defense Minister.
The big goal: strengthen India's own defense industry, cut down on imports, and open up more opportunities for local talent.