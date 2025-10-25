India to hold massive joint military drill along Pakistan border
India is gearing up for a massive joint military drill called "Ex Trishul" along the Pakistan border from October 30 to November 10, inferred to be in 2024.
The Army, Navy, and Air Force will all be involved, with the exercise described as unusual in scale and scope.
This comes just months after Operation Sindoor in May, which targeted terror infrastructure across the border.
Drill to feature desert maneuvers, ISR tech
"Ex Trishul" isn't just a show of strength—it's about bringing together land, sea, air, and cyber forces to work as one team.
The drill will feature everything from desert maneuvers to amphibious landings off Saurashtra's coast and advanced tech like intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and cyber operations.
It highlights India's push for self-reliance and innovation in defense while sending a clear message about readiness amid ongoing regional tensions.