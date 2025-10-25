India to hold massive joint military drill along Pakistan border India Oct 25, 2025

India is gearing up for a massive joint military drill called "Ex Trishul" along the Pakistan border from October 30 to November 10, inferred to be in 2024.

The Army, Navy, and Air Force will all be involved, with the exercise described as unusual in scale and scope.

This comes just months after Operation Sindoor in May, which targeted terror infrastructure across the border.