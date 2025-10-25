World Bank approves $280 million loan for Kerala's healthcare

Smarter care and digital health upgrades

Expect smarter care—over 90% of registered patients with hypertension or diabetes will get electronic health tracking, and bedbound, homebound, and vulnerable elderly will have home-based support.

The plan also aims for a 40% increase in patients whose hypertension is controlled and a 60% increase in cervical and breast cancer screening for women.

Plus, digital health is getting a serious upgrade, with stronger eHealth services and better cybersecurity.