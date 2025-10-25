World Bank approves $280 million loan for Kerala's healthcare
Big news for Kerala: The World Bank has approved a $280 million loan to help boost healthcare for about 11 million elderly and vulnerable people.
The Kerala Health System Improvement Programme is all about better access, digital health tools, and making care centers ready for climate challenges.
Smarter care and digital health upgrades
Expect smarter care—over 90% of registered patients with hypertension or diabetes will get electronic health tracking, and bedbound, homebound, and vulnerable elderly will have home-based support.
The plan also aims for a 40% increase in patients whose hypertension is controlled and a 60% increase in cervical and breast cancer screening for women.
Plus, digital health is getting a serious upgrade, with stronger eHealth services and better cybersecurity.
Green health centers and local government action
Primary health centers across five districts will go green with energy-efficient upgrades to handle extreme weather.
Local governments are stepping up too, rolling out strict antibiotic use rules and faster disease tracking.
The World Bank loan runs for 25 years, with a five-year grace period—so these changes are built to last.