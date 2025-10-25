Ready for takeoff? India's aviation scene is getting a boost

IndiGo dominates the skies, while SpiceJet gears up

IndiGo is flying high with over half of all winter flights (15,014 per week), while SpiceJet is upping its game with a big 26% jump in operations.

New connections are coming to Amravati, Hisar, Purnia, and Rupsi.

On the flip side, Air India Express and Akasa Air are trimming their schedules by 6%.

Plus, Navi Mumbai and Jewar airports join the network this season—even as seven smaller airports pause operations for now.