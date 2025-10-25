Next Article
Ready for takeoff? India's aviation scene is getting a boost
Starting October 26, India's aviation scene is getting busier—DGCA just announced a 6% bump in winter flights.
That means 26,495 weekly flights from 126 airports, thanks to upgrades like Delhi Airport's four runways now in action.
IndiGo dominates the skies, while SpiceJet gears up
IndiGo is flying high with over half of all winter flights (15,014 per week), while SpiceJet is upping its game with a big 26% jump in operations.
New connections are coming to Amravati, Hisar, Purnia, and Rupsi.
On the flip side, Air India Express and Akasa Air are trimming their schedules by 6%.
Plus, Navi Mumbai and Jewar airports join the network this season—even as seven smaller airports pause operations for now.