How Indian diaspora adds trillions to global economy
India's diaspora (more than 35 million people spread across over 150-200 countries) contributes about $730 billion-$1 trillion to the global economy every year.
That's more than the GDP of many nations, and significant amounts flow back to India as remittances, and the diaspora also contributes through investments in startups and tech know-how.
Remittances and their impact on economy
The report says remittances remain significant but does not provide a specific amount or fiscal-year figure.
These funds now make up more than 10% of India's current account inflows and cover almost half of its trade deficit.
Remittances also help keep the rupee steady during tough times.
Challenges for NRIs
Beyond cash, the diaspora powers innovation by investing in Indian startups and bringing back global skills.
Still, tricky policies and unpredictable taxes can make it harder for them to contribute even more or return home easily.