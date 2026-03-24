How Indian diaspora adds trillions to global economy India Mar 24, 2026

India's diaspora (more than 35 million people spread across over 150-200 countries) contributes about $730 billion-$1 trillion to the global economy every year.

That's more than the GDP of many nations, and significant amounts flow back to India as remittances, and the diaspora also contributes through investments in startups and tech know-how.