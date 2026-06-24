Flowers, candle-lit cake: Pune woman's romantic posts before killing fiancé

Posts

Details of her Instagram posts

In one of her posts, she shared a picture of a candle-lit cake with the caption "Cheers to one month since my heart found its home," tagging Ketan. Another post showed Ketan giving a flower to Siya. She captioned the post, "He took pasand hai tumhe very seriously" before the two hugged each other. Her posts didn't stop until his death. After Ketan's death became public knowledge, she shared an emotional Instagram story, writing, "You left me on my birthday....I still can't understand why you did this to me...Why did you leave me when I loved you so much?"