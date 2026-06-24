Flowers, candle-lit cake: Pune woman's romantic posts before killing fiancé
What's the story
The Instagram account of Siya Goyal, the Pune woman accused of killing her fiance with her lover, was filled with posts of her fairytale romance with her fiance, Ketan Agarwal. From a proposal to romantic gestures, the couple's relationship seemed picture-perfect. However, behind the social media facade lay a dark reality. The couple announced their engagement in February and planned an extravagant wedding for November. But just a day before her birthday, Ketan died under suspicious circumstances at Lohagad Fort.
Posts
Details of her Instagram posts
In one of her posts, she shared a picture of a candle-lit cake with the caption "Cheers to one month since my heart found its home," tagging Ketan. Another post showed Ketan giving a flower to Siya. She captioned the post, "He took pasand hai tumhe very seriously" before the two hugged each other. Her posts didn't stop until his death. After Ketan's death became public knowledge, she shared an emotional Instagram story, writing, "You left me on my birthday....I still can't understand why you did this to me...Why did you leave me when I loved you so much?"
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'You left me on my birthday'
After Ketan's death became public knowledge, she shared an emotional Instagram story, writing, "You left me on my birthday. You left when we were so close to getting married. I still can't understand why you did this to me. I had dreams, questions I'll never get answers to. Why did you leave me when I loved you so much?" In the story, she also wrote, "Mere dil ko pata hai ki tu yahi hai. Wapas aaja."
Love triangle
The shocking turn of events
Initially, Ketan's death was reported as an accidental fall while taking pictures. However, police grew suspicious when Siya showed no signs of grief during questioning. The investigation revealed that Siya was also dating Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, 22, whom she met at a business meeting last year. Chetan saw Ketan as a hurdle in his relationship with Siya. "The investigation showed that Siya was unwilling to marry Ketan and considered him an obstacle to her relationship with Chetan," police said.
Murder plan
CCTV footage captured the entire incident
CCTV footage from the day of murder (June 18) showed Chetan, wearing a hoodie to mask his identity, following Ketan and Siya. The couple allegedly pushed Ketan into a gorge, leading to his death. Days before the murder, Ketan and Siya were supposed to fly to Bali for a pre-wedding photoshoot but canceled. Now suspecting sabotage, Vishal Agrawal, Ketan's father, said, "After arriving at the airport, everyone had their passports....Only Ketan's passport got stolen. Because of that, he couldn't go."
Wedding plans
Both families were aware of the brewing storm
Siya's first attempt to kill Ketan on June 14 failed when he managed to grab a cliffside bush after being pushed. To cover her tracks, Siya screamed about a fake snake sighting before hugging him. Later, on June 18, they succeeded in killing Ketan. As the accused couple plotted to kill Ketan, both families were busy preparing for the grand wedding in Jaipur, which involved booking a palace for ₹17 crore and arranging two private planes for guests.