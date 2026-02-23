How safe is train food? Viral post raises questions
A recent train journey sparked a conversation about food safety after Avani Bansal noticed her meal on the Vande Bharat Express was heated in plastic packets without microwave-safe labels.
She spotted the same thing a day earlier on the Rajdhani Express.
This has people wondering: how safe is train food, really?
IRCTC responded to the complaint
Bansal asked staff why they were heating sealed packets, even though the "Halka Phulka" roti packaging clearly said to "store in a cool and dry place."
She called it a real public health concern—worried that chemicals from the plastic could get into the food.
IRCTC apologized and said their packaging is safe but promised to look into it further.
Bigger issues with railway catering
Bansal's point goes beyond just one bad meal—it's about making sure all train passengers get safe food.
Her complaint highlights bigger issues with railway catering that affect many passengers and reminds us why sticking to proper food safety rules matters for everyone on board.