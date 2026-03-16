How SpiceJet helped stranded Indians during Iran-Israel tensions
India
After recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran led to airspace shutdowns, many Indian travelers got stuck in the United Arab Emirates.
SpiceJet jumped in, running special flights from Fujairah to major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi to help people get home.
The airline's efforts to help travelers
SpiceJet quickly added extra flights and restarted regular routes between Fujairah and India, sometimes running multiple flights a day.
It also worked closely with authorities to keep things smooth, even after a drone strike near Fujairah Port made travel riskier.
For many stranded Indians, these flights were a lifeline during tense times.