How this Agra man is helping laborers, birds beat summer
What's the story
Suyash Jain, a marketing professional based in Agra, is on a mission to provide relief to outdoor workers and birds amid the sweltering summer heat. Inspired by his parents' philanthropic spirit, he has started distributing chilled sharbat to laborers such as construction workers and security guards. The initiative also includes placing water bowls and grains for birds across the city.
Initiative details
Initiative serves around 30-40 workers daily
Jain's 'Summer Relief Seva' initiative started after he returned to Agra in mid-April for a work project. He noticed outdoor workers toiling under the sun and birds looking for water. The initiative now serves around 30-40 workers daily with chilled sharbat between 12:00pm and 4:00pm. Water bowls are also placed at multiple locations across the city for birds, regularly monitored by Jain's family to ensure clean drinking water throughout summer.
Call for support
Jain is looking for volunteers to help him
Jain hopes to expand his initiative beyond his own efforts. He is looking for volunteers to help identify locations, refill water bowls, and participate in sharbat distribution drives. Donations are also sought to cover recurring costs of ingredients and supplies needed for the initiative.
Changemaking journey
Jain's journey as a changemaker
Jain's journey as a changemaker became particularly visible during the COVID-19 pandemic when he co-founded the COVID-19 Free Jobs Forum with Rajat Agarwal. The forum connected job seekers with employers, helping over 1,200 people find employment. He also launched 'Feeding Ones In Need' to distribute ration kits to families in need during the second wave of COVID-19.