How this Agra man is helping laborers, birds beat summer

Initiative details

Initiative serves around 30-40 workers daily

Jain's 'Summer Relief Seva' initiative started after he returned to Agra in mid-April for a work project. He noticed outdoor workers toiling under the sun and birds looking for water. The initiative now serves around 30-40 workers daily with chilled sharbat between 12:00pm and 4:00pm. Water bowls are also placed at multiple locations across the city for birds, regularly monitored by Jain's family to ensure clean drinking water throughout summer.