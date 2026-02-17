How to clear 2.5cr pending traffic challans using new app
Delhi Traffic Police just rolled out the Digital Lok Adalat app to help clear a massive backlog of 2.5 crore pending traffic challans.
Launched by Justice V Kameswar Rao, the app brings all your challan info together, sends real-time updates, and notifies you via SMS when your case is resolved.
No paperwork hassle
Just head to traffic.delhipolice.gov.in, pick the Delhi State Legal Service Authority option, enter your vehicle number, and grab a token.
The app uses barcode scanning for quick disposal and connects with Virtual Court and Vahan portals so your details update automatically—no paperwork hassle.
Fast and efficient
In the latest session, over 1.25 lakh challans were sorted out using this digital system—much faster than old manual methods, which were time-consuming and required multiple days for updates.
With substantial digital integration, getting traffic fines settled should be much less painful for everyone.