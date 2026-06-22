Before starting the name change process, ensure you have all the required documents ready

How to update your name in Indian government records

By Vinita Jain 10:03 am Jun 22, 202610:03 am

What's the story

Changing your name in Indian government records can be a tedious task. But with the right steps and documents, the process can be made simpler. Here are practical tips to help you navigate this process efficiently. From gathering necessary documents to understanding the legal procedures, these insights aim to provide clarity and ease for those looking to update their name in official records.