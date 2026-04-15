How vital is Strait of Malacca for India

Amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a recent defense pact between the United States and Indonesia has led to speculation that Washington may be shifting its focus toward the Strait of Malacca. The agreement gives US military aircraft extended operational access over Indonesian airspace. While it is officially described as a move toward deeper defense cooperation, its timing has raised eyebrows among strategic observers.

Trade artery A look at the importance of the Malacca Strait The Strait of Malacca is one of the world's busiest maritime corridors, with nearly 40% of global trade passing through it. The strait also carries around 30% of the world's oil flows and a huge amount of goods such as electronics, semiconductors, cars and industrial components. Its importance is further underscored by its geography; at its narrowest point, the Phillip Channel is only about three kilometers wide, making it significantly tighter than Hormuz.

Strategic shift What does the US-Indonesia defense pact mean? The US-Indonesia defense agreement has led to speculation that Washington may be looking to strengthen its presence in the Indo-Pacific's key maritime corridor. Expanded access to Indonesian airspace could allow the US to keep a closer watch on the Malacca Strait. According to the new framework, both countries "will explore mutually agreed cutting-edge initiatives," such as co-developing "sophisticated asymmetric capabilities" and pioneering next-generation defense technology in fields such as maritime, subsurface, and autonomous systems.

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Economic corridor The strait's significance for China The Strait of Malacca is the main gateway through which countries like China and Japan receive oil and liquefied natural gas. About 80% of China's oil imports pass through this route, a dependency Beijing has long described as the "Malacca Dilemma." This dependence extends beyond energy, making the strait crucial for China's industrial economy by facilitating trade in raw materials and finished goods.

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Maritime positioning India's proximity to the Malacca Strait For India, the Strait of Malacca offers a strategic advantage due to its geographic proximity through the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The mouth of the strait is close to India's southern island chain, making it reachable in under 24 hours from Port Blair. This strategic positioning allows India's southernmost military air station, INS Baaz at Campbell Bay, to monitor key sea lanes approaching the strait.