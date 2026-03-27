₹10 petrol, diesel excise cut: Will fuel get cheaper?

The government has slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10. The new rates are ₹3 per liter for petrol, down from ₹13, and zero for diesel, down from ₹10. However, this may not lead to an immediate drop in retail fuel prices as they are determined by oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

Price dynamics Oil companies may not pass on benefit immediately According to experts cited by India Today, oil companies may not pass on the benefit of the duty cut to consumers immediately. This is because these companies have been bearing high crude oil prices due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The timing of this duty cut is also crucial, as it comes after Nayara Energy's recent hike in petrol and diesel prices.

Revenue impact Global fuel prices have increased significantly Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri explained that international crude prices have skyrocketed in the last month, from around $70 per barrel to nearly $122 per barrel. This global spike has led to a steep rise in fuel prices worldwide. The government had to choose between passing on the full burden of these costs to consumers or absorbing part of it, which would impact government revenues.

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Consumer protection Aimed at protecting consumers from global price shocks Puri said the excise duty cut was aimed at protecting Indian consumers from global price shocks. He also pointed out that oil marketing companies were suffering huge losses due to high global prices. The duty cut would ease some of this burden on them, Puri added. However, as long as crude prices remain high, there is little scope for oil companies to meaningfully reduce retail prices.

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