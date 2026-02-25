Howrah: Man shot dead in early morning firing

Locals set fire to attackers' bike, blocked road

Police are investigating the murder as possibly linked to an ongoing rivalry—Khan's family says he'd been threatened for money.

Officers identified the attackers from CCTV and have launched a manhunt.

After the shooting, angry residents set fire to the attackers' bike and blocked GT Road, showing just how tense things are locally.

Notably, this isn't the first time—another shooting occurred late Monday night in Tiljala Road, Kolkata, raising fresh concerns about safety in the area.