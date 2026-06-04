Howrah resident moves Calcutta HC against madrasas 'Vande Mataram' rule
India
A Howrah resident, Md Mahatabuddin Lasker, has filed a PIL in the Calcutta High Court against a state order requiring students in government-run madrasas to sing Vande Mataram.
He believes this rule infringes on his child's constitutional rights and wants it overturned.
The High Court is likely to hear the plea on Friday.
Petition says compulsory 'Vande Mataram' unconstitutional
Lasker says forcing students to sing the song violates their rights to equality, free expression, and religious freedom.
He points out that Vande Mataram references Hindu deities, which can conflict with Islamic beliefs.
The petition also notes that earlier guidelines made singing the song optional, not mandatory, so making it compulsory feels unfair and unconstitutional.