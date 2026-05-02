HP-DAM hits ₹20 ceiling in non-solar hours amid 256GW demand
HP-DAM tariffs in non-solar hours hit the ₹20 per unit ceiling in late April 2026, hitting the regulatory cap as a brutal heat wave sent demand soaring.
On April 25, the country's power grid was pushed to its limit with a record-breaking 256 gigawatts of demand, making it one of the most stressful days for India's energy system.
HP-DAM rose from ₹15.3 to ₹19.6
To keep up with this spike, the High-Price Day-Ahead Market (HP-DAM) saw rates jump from ₹15.3 last year to ₹19.6 per unit this April.
This market helps bring in pricier power (from imported coal, gas plants, and renewables with battery storage) when regular sources can't keep up.
Energy storage played a huge role in bridging gaps during peak hours, showing just how crucial these backup systems are when extreme weather hits.