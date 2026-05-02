HP-DAM hits ₹20 ceiling in non-solar hours amid 256GW demand

HP-DAM rose from ₹15.3 to ₹19.6

To keep up with this spike, the High-Price Day-Ahead Market (HP-DAM) saw rates jump from ₹15.3 last year to ₹19.6 per unit this April.

This market helps bring in pricier power (from imported coal, gas plants, and renewables with battery storage) when regular sources can't keep up.

Energy storage played a huge role in bridging gaps during peak hours, showing just how crucial these backup systems are when extreme weather hits.