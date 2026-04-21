HPCL Rajasthan Refinery inauguration delayed after suspected hydrocarbon leak fire India Apr 21, 2026

A fire broke out at the new HPCL Rajasthan Refinery (HRRL) in Balotra on Monday, pushing back its much-anticipated inauguration that was supposed to happen today.

The blaze was suspected to have started because of a hydrocarbon leak in one unit, but was quickly brought under control, and thankfully, no one was hurt.

Now, a team from the Petroleum Ministry is looking into what happened and when the opening can be rescheduled.