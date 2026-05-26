Huge fire at Ghaziabad Bulandshahr Road electronics factory, everyone safe
India
A huge fire erupted at an electronics factory in Ghaziabad's Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area on Monday evening.
More than 20 fire trucks rushed in, and luckily, everyone inside got out safely; no injuries or casualties.
Flames mostly controlled, investigation ongoing
Police say the blaze probably began in the store area.
By late evening, most of the flames were under control, but crews are still working to fully put it out.
The cause and damage are being investigated.
Vasundhara Sector 3 fire, no injuries
Just an hour before, another fire swept through shanties in Vasundhara Sector 3, damaging homes and cars.
Despite exploding LPG cylinders, everyone managed to escape unharmed.