Huge fire destroys over 100 shanties in Shakur Basti, Delhi
India
A huge fire swept through Delhi's Shakur Basti late Friday night, burning down more than 100 shanties in about 1 hour and 26 minutes.
The flames were reported around 11:14pm and quickly spread across two acres, with firefighters rushing in to tackle the blaze.
Delhi firefighters contain blaze, no injuries
Thanks to the fast work by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the fire was under control by 12:40am and no one was hurt.
Crews stayed on site afterward to make sure everything was safe and to prevent any flare-ups.
Officials are still investigating what started it all. A DFS officer said cooling operations continued thereafter to prevent any rekindling.