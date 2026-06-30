Huge neem tree toppled onto e-rickshaw in Firozabad, 5 dead
India
A heartbreaking accident hit Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, when a huge neem tree suddenly toppled onto an e-rickshaw Monday night.
The vehicle, carrying eight people from Awagarh to Fariha, was completely crushed, leaving five dead and three others hurt.
Rescue freed trapped passengers, survivors hospitalized
Rescue teams rushed in with heavy machinery to free those trapped.
Sadly, five passengers, Gajendra (28), Haresh Pal (59), Vishnu (20), Aman (17), and Ganga Singh (65), did not make it.
The three survivors are now getting treatment at the district hospital.
Authorities are investigating how this could have happened, and traffic was disrupted during the rescue.