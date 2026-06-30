Huge neem tree toppled onto e-rickshaw in Firozabad, 5 dead

Rescue freed trapped passengers, survivors hospitalized

Rescue teams rushed in with heavy machinery to free those trapped.

Sadly, five passengers, Gajendra (28), Haresh Pal (59), Vishnu (20), Aman (17), and Ganga Singh (65), did not make it.

The three survivors are now getting treatment at the district hospital.

Authorities are investigating how this could have happened, and traffic was disrupted during the rescue.