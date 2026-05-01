Huge Shiva linga unearthed near Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar ahead of Simhastha

Ujjain officials dig cautiously, ₹3,000cr plan

The find was near a prepaid booth area, and officials say they are digging carefully in case more artifacts turn up.

Assistant Administrator Ashish Phalwadiya mentioned they will keep going slow and steady.

Meanwhile, the government has set aside nearly ₹3,000 crore to upgrade roads and public facilities around Ujjain before Simhastha 2028: everything is supposed to be ready by Diwali 2027, with extra checks for quality along the way.