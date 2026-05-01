Huge Shiva linga unearthed near Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar ahead of Simhastha
India
A huge Shiva Linga was unearthed near Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple while crews were getting the site ready for Simhastha 2028, the big pilgrimage that happens every 12 years.
The discovery happened right as the Bhasma Aarti was going on, so a lot of devotees gathered to offer prayers and catch a glimpse.
Ujjain officials dig cautiously, ₹3,000cr plan
The find was near a prepaid booth area, and officials say they are digging carefully in case more artifacts turn up.
Assistant Administrator Ashish Phalwadiya mentioned they will keep going slow and steady.
Meanwhile, the government has set aside nearly ₹3,000 crore to upgrade roads and public facilities around Ujjain before Simhastha 2028: everything is supposed to be ready by Diwali 2027, with extra checks for quality along the way.