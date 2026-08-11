Human-wildlife conflict kills 50 people, over 45 tigers in MP
Madhya Pradesh is facing a tough year with at least 50 people and more than 45 tigers dying in human-wildlife conflict: most tiger attacks happened in Mahakoshal and Bandhavgarh, especially during the busy forest collection season.
Encounters with wild boars, elephants, sloth bears, and even a leopard have added to the risks for locals.
MP compensation exceeds ₹88.38 cr
With India's largest tiger population (about 1,000), the forest space available to tigers has not expanded at the same pace, and villages, farms, highways, railway lines, and other infrastructure increasingly intersect wildlife corridors, meaning people and wildlife are crossing paths more often.
The state has spent more than ₹88.38 crore on compensation between 2020-21 and 2024-25 for these losses, a reminder that finding balance is more important than ever.