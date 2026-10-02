Hundreds detained in Delhi protests seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar resignation

Big crowds gathered in Delhi on Friday, calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down over alleged issues with voter lists.

Even though police set restrictions to stop the protests, more than 500 people, including Aam Aadmi Party leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh, were detained and stopped by police near Jantar Mantar and North Avenue in Delhi.

Protesters said they were worried about voters being unfairly removed from the rolls, but the demonstrations kept going despite heavy security.