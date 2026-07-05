Hundreds hold candlelight march in Gurugram for Sarthak Mattoo

Mattoo family allege slow careless investigation

Mattoo's parents say the investigation has been slow and careless: blood samples from suspects were taken two days after the crash, and key evidence was collected only after eight days at their insistence.

Sarthak's father voiced frustration about bias against ordinary families.

Police responded by saying suspects were arrested within a day and that Mattoo's family has been kept informed.

Residents promised to stand by the family until justice is served.