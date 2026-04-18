TCS harassment case: Woman on run; husband gives contradictory statements

Nida Khan, a former employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik , is currently on the run after being suspended from her job. Her husband, Moin Naveed Iqbal Khan, has given conflicting statements to the police about her whereabouts. Initially, he said she was living with a relative, but later claimed that her aunt took her to Nashik.

Suspension details Khan was suspended over sexual harassment allegations against colleague Nida Khan was suspended on April 9 after a colleague at TCS Nashik accused Danish Sheikh of sexual harassment, NDTV reported. The complainant alleged that Sheikh, already married, promised her marriage and then sexually exploited her. It is alleged that Khan and Tausif Akhtar hid Sheikh's first marriage from the complainant. After the allegations came to light, seven more women accused their senior colleagues of mental and sexual harassment between February 2022 and March 2026.

Location mystery Moin changes his statement about wife's whereabouts Moin Khan first told police that his wife had left their home on April 14 and was living with a relative. When police visited the relative's house, it was found locked, and both their phones were switched off. Later, Moin changed his statement, saying Nida was taken to Nashik by her aunt Noorie Sheikh, and he doesn't know her current location.

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