Huzair Farhan Baig sentenced to 6 years in ISIS-linked case
India
Huzair Farhan Baig has been sentenced to six years in prison and fined ₹58,000 for his involvement in an ISIS-linked conspiracy.
The case started back in September 2022 and was taken over by the NIA after authorities uncovered an ISIS module operating out of Thirthahalli, Shivamogga.
NIA charges 12 with 3 convicted
Investigators found that Baig was being mentored by an online handler known as "Colonel," who was later identified as Mohammed Shaheed Faisal, and Baig was radicalized and recruited by co-accused Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Syed Yasin.
In total, the NIA has charged 12 people; three have already been convicted, while efforts are on to trace Faisal.