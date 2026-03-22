Hyderabad: 23-year-old girl dies by suicide over cat adoption
A 23-year-old MBBS graduate, T Princy (also known as Shreshtha), allegedly died by suicide at her home in Hyderabad's Alwal area on March 20.
The tragedy reportedly followed ongoing arguments with her mother and grandmother about keeping a cat she had recently adopted.
Family concerns grew after Princy developed cold and cough symptoms, leading to repeated fights at home.
Disputes began after arrival of cat
Princy was preparing for her postgraduate medical exams when the incident happened.
She was found hanging by her mother and grandmother when they returned home; police have registered a case of suspicious death and sent her body for autopsy.
Alwal sub-inspector Devendra shared that the disputes began after the cat's arrival.
Just days earlier, another young woman in Hyderabad also allegedly died by suicide after losing her pet cat, highlighting how deeply pets can impact people's lives.