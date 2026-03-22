Hyderabad: 23-year-old girl dies by suicide over cat adoption

Disputes began after arrival of cat

Princy was preparing for her postgraduate medical exams when the incident happened.

She was found hanging by her mother and grandmother when they returned home; police have registered a case of suspicious death and sent her body for autopsy.

Alwal sub-inspector Devendra shared that the disputes began after the cat's arrival.

Just days earlier, another young woman in Hyderabad also allegedly died by suicide after losing her pet cat, highlighting how deeply pets can impact people's lives.