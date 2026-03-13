Hyderabad: 2,500kg adulterated curd seized from local dairy

Police have filed a case, investigation is ongoing

Police have filed a case and sent the seized curd for lab testing.

The investigation is ongoing, with more raids happening across the city, including one that found nearly one-half ton of fake ghee elsewhere.

Authorities are warning that caustic soda in food can seriously harm your health, causing burns, ulcers, or even worse over time.

The crackdown on food adulteration is still underway.