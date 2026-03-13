Hyderabad: 2,500kg adulterated curd seized from local dairy
India
Hyderabad officials just uncovered a huge food safety issue: 2,500kg of adulterated curd was seized from a local dairy in Amberpet after a tipoff.
The dairy, run by Nare and Raghavendra for the past six months, was seized; officials said caustic soda was being used at the manufacturing unit to speed up curdling and extend shelf life.
Police have filed a case, investigation is ongoing
Police have filed a case and sent the seized curd for lab testing.
The investigation is ongoing, with more raids happening across the city, including one that found nearly one-half ton of fake ghee elsewhere.
Authorities are warning that caustic soda in food can seriously harm your health, causing burns, ulcers, or even worse over time.
The crackdown on food adulteration is still underway.