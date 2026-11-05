Hyderabad air hostess trainees, 17, allegedly sexually assaulted after party
India
Two 17-year-old girls training to be air hostesses in Hyderabad were allegedly sexually assaulted after being invited to a party.
The incident happened on Sunday night, when the men picked them up in a car at around 11:30pm and reportedly pressured them into drinking alcohol, and then assaulted them.
Accused arrested, POCSO case registered
Police arrested both accused, Ganesh, a college acquaintance, and Tarun, who works at a private firm, after the girls filed complaints. Both were registered under the POCSO Act.
While police acted quickly, the case has sparked fresh worries about how safe young women are while pursuing studies or training away from home in Hyderabad.