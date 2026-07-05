Hyderabad airport proposes arrival user development fees ₹170 and ₹350

RGIA fee schedule and exemptions

The airport says these fees will help fund a huge expansion project (think: new terminal and runway), aiming to handle up to 51 million passengers each year by FY 2030-31.

Departing passengers will pay ₹580 domestically and ₹1,150 internationally at first, but fees drop in FY 2030-31: domestic departures go down to ₹400 and arrivals to ₹120; international departures drop to ₹880 and arrivals to ₹260.

Good news: kids under two, diplomats, airline crew, and transit passengers traveling onward within 24 hours on the same ticket won't have to pay these charges.