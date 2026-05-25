Hyderabad airport sees gold smuggling rise after duties hit 15%

Smugglers use creative concealment methods

Recent busts have revealed some creative hiding spots: think gold packed inside an iron press or even tucked into commercial chocolate packets.

On May 2, officials seized 3.5kg of foreign gold worth over ₹3.45 crore at RGIA, arresting three people, including two airport staff.

On May 15 in Delhi, over ₹5.5 crore worth of gold was found stitched into clothes and body belts.

With smugglers switching up their methods, enforcement teams are now relying more on profiling and behavioral analysis to catch them in the act.