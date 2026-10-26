Hyderabad bike taxi rider Azeez allegedly bit constable Naveen Babu
India
A check against drunken driving in Hyderabad took a weird turn when a bike-taxi rider, Azeez, allegedly bit a traffic constable after refusing a breathalyzer test.
The incident happened on October 23 near Chandrayangutta crossroads, when Azeez tried to leave and things quickly escalated.
Constable hospitalized, case filed against Azeez
Constable Naveen Babu was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police have filed a case against Azeez and served notices through his family.
Further investigation is underway.